Wednesday, the bookmobile is in Tilly at 10:30 a.m., and Zion Hill at 11:30 a.m.
Thursday morning, before sunrise, look low in the southeast for a slim crescent moon pairing with Saturn. Both will appear together in binoculars. Also, brighter Jupiter will be higher to the right, and Mars a bit further.
There will be no polling locations in the western part of the county this year. Early voting is available now, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Election Commission, 1414 Hwy. 65 S, Clinton.
Sunday, the new moon is official at 9:32 a.m. This month’s lunar cycle will last 29 days, 17 hours and 50 minutes.
My friend, now gone for almost a year, Lalla Ostergren had her self built home in the Dennard area burn to the ground last week. Her eldest son David escaped due to being awoken by smoke alarms. If you don’t have them, get them, if you do, check the batteries. David is in Children’s Hospital Burn Unit, Little Rock, and has a long road to recovery.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
