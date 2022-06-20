On Friday, the Crabtree Senior Night Potluck Dinner at the Foursquare Church has been cancelled. Prayer Night, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, is ongoing.
Sunday, just before dawn, there will be a photo opportunity when a slim crescent moon pairs with bright Venus. Look to the east-northeastern horizon.
Wednesday, the new moon is official at 9:52 p.m. The new lunar month will be 29 days, 15 hours and 3 minutes long.
“Best in the West” is scheduled for Saturday, July 2, in Alread.
Japanese beetles spotted last Sunday on roses.
Summer garden harvest has begun. Cucumber, squash, pepper and blueberry reported being harvested by neighbors now. My stored rainwater is dwindling, so I’ve started pumping out of a 1930 built well, hand dug by two Tester brothers. In over 40 years I’ve never seen it go dry.
Orange butterfly weed is blooming along roadsides and dragonfly are on the wing.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
