Crye-Leike Real Estate Services announces that Teresa Gordon is now affiliated with its Conway branch office as a licensed Realtor. Gordon will serve the residential real estate needs of buyers and sellers throughout Faulkner and surrounding counties.
Gordon, new to the real estate industry, has spent the last six years working in sales. As a logistics manager, she demonstrated superior time management, communication and problem solving skills. Wanting a career change, Gordon joined the real estate industry knowing that her experiences in sales will help her thrive. She now looks forward to working with Crye-Leike and becoming an asset to the Conway community.
“I have always had an interest in joining this industry,” said Gordon. “The thought of helping someone else find their place to call home brings me joy.”
For more information regarding real estate in and around Conway, Arkansas, please visit Crye-Leike’s branch office, located at 3700 Dave Ward Drive, or visit the Crye-Leike website at www.crye-leike.com. Realtor Teresa Gordon may be reached at (501) 287-0524, or via email at tag. realty2020@gmail.com.
