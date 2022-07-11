One day after working a drowning incident at Dam Site on July 3, deputies, Search and Rescue, and Game and Fish were back at Dam Site on July 4 for a report of another drowning.
A 17-year-old male was swimming near the bluffs at Trouble Island when a witness said he went down and didn't resurface. Search and Rescue and Game and Fish worked the scene for two days in an attempt to recover the male. At approximately 3 p.m. the second day, divers located and recovered the body of the victim.
“Our condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the teenager,” Sheriff Chris Brown said.
“The sheriff's office would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the lake can be very dangerous. People often get tired while swimming, which can be aggravated by the heat, dehydration, or consumption of alcohol.
“We recommend that you know your abilities, and your limitations, and take the appropriate precautions in order to have a safe, and fun time.”
The sheriff reminded lake goers that life jackets are located in multiple places around the swimming area and the bluffs in Dam Site, A Bluffs and Trouble Island.
“It's always a good idea to wear a life jacket, or at least have a floatation device with you. even if you're a strong swimmer, just in the event that something happens,” Sheriff Brown said.
