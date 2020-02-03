From the Van Buren County Clerk's office:
Donald Ramsey, 50, Scotland & Carrie Minirth, 38, Harriet
Benjamin Hughes, 39, Benton & Christine Epley, 39, Benton
Tait Shrum, 39, Fairfield Bay & Andry Mednoza Barradas, 27, Fairfield Bay
James Long, 27, Little Rock & Sheila Brown, 50, Little Rock
