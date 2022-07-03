On June 29, Cleburne County Deputies responded to a house on Jerry Lane in Quitman regarding a man threatening to kill his father, Sheriff Chris Brown announced in a news release.
Deputies were able to get the victim out of the house and to safety at that time, and remained in the area to try and arrest the suspect, identified as Joshua Campbell, 41 of Quitman. Later that evening, deputies responded to a shots-fired call at the address, and were able to take Joshua Campbell into custody.
Campbell was transported to the Cleburne County Jail where he was charged with one count of aggravated assault on a family or household member, and two counts of terroristic threatening in the first degree.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, Sheriff Brown said.
Campbell's will appear in court at 9 a.m. July 13, according to online court documents.
