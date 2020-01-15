LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Aging, Adult, and Behavioral Health Services (DAABHS) and the Arkansas Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) are seeking Arkansans who are at least 60 years old to serve as delegates to the 22nd Biennial Silver Haired Legislative Session taking place Aug. 26-27.
Volunteer delegates will serve as legislators in this non-partisan session by writing, debating, and voting on bills addressing issues critical to aging Arkansans. A report of the concerns and bills written will be submitted to the State Legislature and could serve as the foundation for bills passed by the Legislature during the next regular session.
Organizers are seeking one delegate from each county in Arkansas. Anyone who is interested in becoming a delegate should contact the Area Agency on Aging in their county or DAABHS at the phone number below. County candidates are required to get at least 25 signatures on a qualifying petition, which they can get from the AAAs or at the web address below. The petition must be submited to their Area Agency on Aging by Feb. 14. Delegates will get training on topics such as the legislative process, how to write bills, and how a bill becomes a law.
The Silver Haired Legislative Session has been conducted biennially since its creation by a 1977 General Assembly resolution sponsored by Rep. B. G. Hendrix and the late Rep. W. F. “Bill” Foster. It is one of at least 28 such sessions held throughout the country to give senior citizens a chance to participate in the legislative process.
For more information, contact Ronda Gilbert at 501-320-6573, or your local Area Agency on Aging. You also may access information on the DAABHS website at https://humanservices.arkansas.gov/about-dhs/daabhs/shl-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.