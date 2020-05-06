Dixie LeeDawn Sloan Moore left us April 29, 2020, at her home in Daingerfield, Texas, surrounded by her family.
Born Dec. 12, 1955, in Arkansas, she was the daughter of Suzanne and Jack Sloan. Dixie graduated from Black Rock High School. Dixie married Sam Moore on Sept. 1, 1979, in Black Rock, and he was the love of her life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Most importantly, she was a true lady. Someone whom any could depend on and find a friend in. Dixie helped run Moore Trucking and, after her husband’s passing, became the CEO until her death.
She was loved by many of her students during and after her time as a substitute teacher. She loved to travel, take photos of family during reunions, and offer a helping hand whenever and wherever she saw that it was needed. Dixie will be missed by so many and we can only hope that “Mawmaw and Pawpaw are riding right beside each other, smiling, and holding hands in a big truck meant just for them in heaven.”
She was preceded in death by her husband, Coach Sammy Moore; mother, Suzanne Sloan; and nephew, Justin Durham.
She is survived by son, Randy (Melinda); grandchildren, Bradley Moore, Clayton Moore, Kendra Moore, Kristine (Zach) Albin; great-grandchildren, Gracey Albin and Alexander Albin; son, Sammy (Jill), grandchildren, Conner Moore, Brady Moore and Cole Moore; father, Jack Sloan; sisters, Lesia Phillips and Dina Durham (Sloan); brothers, Daniel Sloan (Cindy), Kelley Sloan, Michael Sloan (Kendra), Patrick Sloan (Michele); 16 nieces and nephews; 21 great-nieces and great-nephews; one great-great-nephew; sister-in-law, Sandra Sue Welsh (Ken), nephew, Scott Welsh (Heather), great-nephews, Emerson and Palmer Welsh, nephew, Todd Welsh (Pam), great-nieces, McKenzie Welsh and Maisyn Srna, great-nephew, Rase Welsh; brother-in-law, Robert Moore (Becky), nephew, Billy Moore, great-nephews, Izaac and Jacob Moore, niece, Jenna Elder (Jasen), great-nephews, Jaxson, Carter and Maxwell Elder; sister-in-law, Penny DeMastes (Charlie), niece, Cindy Crabtree (Kevin), great-nieces, June and Della Crabtree, nephew, Jason DeMastes (Jenna), great-niece, Faye DeMastes. Dixie has many cousins and a large group of friends who will also miss her daily.
Graveside services were held Sunday, May 3, at 10 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home of Hughes Springs, Texas.
An online guestbook is available at www.reeder -davis.com.
