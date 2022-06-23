‘The time is always right to do what is right.” — Martin Luther King Jr.
In our lives there are many times when we have to make a choice between right and wrong. I so believe that part of our makeup is determined in how we make those decisions.
Parents spend a lifetime instilling in their children values to help them make decisions between right and wrong. Educators in our lives give us data through their learned experience to also contribute in our lives to making decisions between right and wrong. And of course, God has provided us his word, for us to have to navigate the pathways in our life between right and wrong.
Experience is a wonderful tool to also help us in making decisions going forward between right and wrong. For example, if I have a hot stove on and place my hand on said stove, it is quite likely I will not do this again upon being burned. There are many different ways for us to learn between right and wrong.
Our quote this week is ever so impactful to me, and I ever so agree that the time is always right to do what is right in our lives. We are often presented in life with choices to make that will strengthen us one way or another in making right decisions.
When you are checking out at a store and the cashier gives you back too much change, immediately you are pressed with the choice of what to do. I do so hope your immediate response is to bring this to their attention and give back their money, and I have no doubt that this is exactly what you do, because you see, the time is always right to do what is right.
I have shared with you in many prior articles that before I retired I was in the insurance industry. In my business, I was faced daily with having to question people about decisions they had made in their lives, such as driving while drinking, accidents, violations, how many people live in their household, etc. All important and impactful decisions toward obtaining an auto insurance policy, and I’d say for the most part the answers we usually got were the proper and right answers.
However, I was always amazed at how knowingly some folks would choose to not provide the proper data. Can’t say I can explain why, but it always seemed to amaze me.
In our lives some might say we have an integrity number in our lives. For example, how much money would have to be involved for you to prove your integrity? Is it $100, a million dollars, or more. My hope is that there is truly no amount of money that you would swap your integrity for in life. For, you see, you only have this one life to live and your name is worth, well, I’d say it’s worth a tremendous amount to you.
Choosing to live in life by making the right decisions is ever so special. I guess this is one of the reasons I so enjoy watching professional golfers in life perform. You know they are their own judges and, for the majority of them, they would rather lose (many have) than to not make the right ethical decision and win. There are numerous examples I could provide you on this but that is not the point. The point is that in our lives we get one time to show our true values and integrity to some people, and that is possibly shown by the decisions we make.
May you always live your life following the quote provided to us by Dr. King and remember that the time is always right to do what is right.
Until next week.
