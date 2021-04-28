Hydraulics Esystems LLC, 187 Lee St, Clinton 72031 was incorporated on 4/12/21 by Mathieu Voluer
C&B Fencing, Inc, 68 Woolverton Mountain Rd, Clinton 72031 was incorporated on 4/15/21 by Brittany Pennebaker
Scattered thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 6:04 am
