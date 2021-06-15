Dortha Magdleen (Rimmer) Glover, 91, of Guy, went to be with the Lord, June 14, 2021. She was born Nov.10, 1929, in Guy to the late Farest and Ruth Rimmer. Dortha was a lifelong member of Mt Olive Baptist Church in Guy, Arkansas. She retired after many, many years at Guy Perkins School District in the cafeteria and library. Dortha was a loving mom, granny, and great granny who loved cooking for and being with her family. She also enjoyed quilting, cracking and shelling her pecans, and gardening.
Dortha was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 28 years, Joe L. Glover; and son, Kenny Glover.
She is survived by her daughter, Nan (Fred) Gordon; grandchildren, Justin (Taylor Collier) Gordon and Stacy (Tyler) Scott; great-grandchild, Charley Mae Scott; sister, Dora Farmer; brother, Harold “Butch” Rimmer; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Mt Olive Baptist Church in Guy. Funeral Service will begin Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Mt Olive Baptist Church with Burial following at Copperas Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Justin Gordon, Justin Floyd, Tyler Scott, Richey Rimmer, Tommy Battles and Donny Ward.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cooks for Christ at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
