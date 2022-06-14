On Friday, the city of Fairfield Bay and the Fairfield Bay Community Club and Resort presented “A Midsummer Eve Walk Through the Park – Sculpture Appreciation” at Ed Leamon Park in Fairfield Bay.
On a beautiful evening, many residents of Fairfield Bay attended the event honoring the work many have put into adding sculptures to Ed Leamon Park. Mayor Linda Duncan along with most City Council members were in attendance. Music was provided by Kay Sharpe of Fairfield Bay.
Anyone who was unable to attend, is encouraged to consider visiting Ed Leamon Park in the near future and enjoy the beauty of not only the flora and fauna but also all of the newly-placed sculptures.
