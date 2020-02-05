The water machine
We do feel bad that your water bill has gone up.
We suppose we could add here “We told you this was coming,” but, really, you’re the sort of person who reads a newspaper editorial, so we’re pretty sure you knew we told you in the many news stories and more-than-a-few editorials about water rates. This change, this rate increase, had been in the works for years, years and years, before it was finally approved late last year.
And we realize in these self-centered and angry times it’s important to find someone to blame this all upon, some one, some person, who can be shaped as the enemy and then publicly lambasted for the rate increase.
I mean, angry temper person, if you were running things this rate increase would not be necessary, right? Right?
Yes it would. In fact, we’ll say it out loud: The rate increase was inevitable, utterly inevitable.
Watching how the numbers played out, watching how things fell, fall, out, it comes down to this: For a long time, a long long time, the chicken plant was subsidizing Clinton water service. Because the plant was using so much water (and for that matter producing so much waste) that it was more-or-less creating the operating capital to keep Clinton Water and Sewer operating without having to put any rate increases into effect.
And understand, a water system is farm more than some pipes routing water from the lake to your faucet. At the least you’d expect that water to be clean, for example, and the term “clean water” means something, something standard, something which is or can be measured.
Which is to say there’s a lot of stuff going on under the hood.
But let’s take it a step further, let’s say the clean thing’s locked in, and it’s really just lake, pipes, your kitchen sink. Super simple, nothing to it.
Now really, even at that level, do the pipes take care of themselves?
No, of course not. Maintenance and upgrades, just to keep even that most basic version of the machine operating. You got to keep your car on the road, you got to keep your water system running. It really is that simple.
What happened, however, was that for years the ebb and flow of the chicken plant covered that. The chicken plant shut down, and the money quit flowing into the water department. (Fracking, with its massive water use, helped hold off the worst of the impact, but, hey who remembers fracking?)
And yet, we still walk up to the sink and turn the know and expect water clean enough to drink. And what water we don’t use we expect to go down the drain and do whatever it is they do with waste water and long as we don’t have to walk in it.
And we got to keep that machine running.
We’ve been to the council meetings, we’ve been to the water department meetings, we’ve been to the budget meetings, we’ve sat through presentations, studied engineer’s drawings, looked at spreadsheets, read master plans (reported on all this) and there really was no choice.
And you can get a glass of water in Clinton pretty much any time you want.
We do regret that in life’s bustle you didn’t see this coming, that you weren’t able to keep up with the news or otherwise read the tea leaves.
But we have to point out: There was a public meeting about raising the water rates before the Clinton Council voted on doing so. Everybody was there, everybody who had a hand in the decision leading to a request to raise the rate. They had charts, they had figures, they had maps. The public was welcome, encouraged even, to comment, to register its concerns, to, need be, complain if it came down to that.
The room was pretty much empty. There was one couple there as concerned citizens, two people. That was it. (A question was asked, a response received, a nod, and the public debate was then ended.)
Psalm 18: 1-15 (NIV)
For the director of music. Of David the servant of the Lord. He sang to the Lord the words of this song when the Lord delivered him from the hand of all his enemies and from the hand of Saul. He said:
1 I love you, Lord, my strength.
2 The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer;
my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge,
my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.
3 I called to the Lord, who is worthy of praise,
and I have been saved from my enemies.
4 The cords of death entangled me;
the torrents of destruction overwhelmed me.
5 The cords of the grave coiled around me;
the snares of death confronted me.
6 In my distress I called to the Lord;
I cried to my God for help.
From his temple he heard my voice;
my cry came before him, into his ears.
7 The earth trembled and quaked,
and the foundations of the mountains shook;
they trembled because he was angry.
8 Smoke rose from his nostrils;
consuming fire came from his mouth,
burning coals blazed out of it.
9 He parted the heavens and came down;
dark clouds were under his feet.
10 He mounted the cherubim and flew;
he soared on the wings of the wind.
11 He made darkness his covering, his canopy around him—
the dark rain clouds of the sky.
12 Out of the brightness of his presence clouds advanced,
with hailstones and bolts of lightning.
13 The Lord thundered from heaven;
the voice of the Most High resounded.
14 He shot his arrows and scattered the enemy,
with great bolts of lightning he routed them.
15 The valleys of the sea were exposed
and the foundations of the earth laid bare
at your rebuke, Lord,
at the blast of breath from your nostrils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.