Why we can have nice things
It borders on preposterous that we would be anything but in favor of the sales tax extension for Van Buren County.
And we could, here in the era of “no,” come up with various hair-splitting reasons why extending the tax is not in our interest. Much like the social-media pontificators who call out this person and that, those people and those others, as reasons not to do this thing. They have either (a) a personal ax to grind or, (b) more likely, just like to be in amongst the torches and pitchforks – rage bringing that weird gratification with it.
But we have to recall, if not acknowledge, that this very county was built on a spirit of people reaching past what they had and making the decision to put down something permanent, a place to raise families, a place to work, and that by doing this, by making this reach, we have Van Buren County today.
It is, ultimately, a good place, great even. People have a deep historical sense of the area, and people have a deep abiding sense of the community.
A community which, at the moment – at this moment, this point in its history – needs its sales tax extended.
It’s a community with a good, even great, hospital. One which provides, not just immediate care for all the thing people go to the hospital to receive, but long term care from its nursing center.
We’d like to think the value of a hospital, a well-maintained, staffed and equipped hospital, is obvious. Hopefully most of you have not had that “Oh man, I got to get to the hospital” moment in your life, and hopefully you never will.
Your neighbor might, might need you to take them. Think about what you want to pull up to on such a day.
But also think about what happens when ol’ Dad is no longer able to care for himself. And think about what sort of place you want him to stay in should that day come to pass? Working equipment, perhaps? Light’s on?
It is a community made up of people, men and women, willing to do the work to keep the community intact, people who take nights and weekends off in order to understand and develop skills in order to respond to fires, for example. (And, taken a step further, people who get up at 3 a.m. to do something about the fire.)
And let’s take a minute here: We hope your house never burns, leave alone burns down. We hope you never find yourself isolated and ill and hoping to hear that siren’s call as help is on the way. But if you ever have, then yeah, fund it.
And the library, which is more than a library, more than a place where books are stored and loaned. While is a place where the community meets, where classes are held, where preparations are made for the future. Where ideas are born.
This is a place (pay attention here) where communities, attracting business, point to and state “And yes, we have a library.”
It’s not because we have a place to store books, it is because we believe enough in the community to invest in it. Because we don’t pull the drawbridge up behind us, ultimately.
And the best part: Rough calculations have 60 percent of the sales tax revenue coming from out-of-towners, people stopping on their way through the area.
And the best best part: Nobody’s asking anybody to spend more. This is the extension of an existing tax, one long in place. That pack of gum isn’t going to cost you any different than it did earlier.
Vote, vote for the extension.
