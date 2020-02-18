Civil Rights
Interesting development over in Cleburne County as legislation is currently in the process of, by appearances likely, being passed.
At last Thursday’s Quorum Court meeting over there, the first reading of legislation was made creating the county as a “Civil Rights Community.” While the legislation supports all the civil rights, what it was quite apparently addressing was gun rights.
The last part of the legislation – its first of three readings prior to the vote which would make it law – addressed confiscation, that is the so-called red-flag laws being passed in some areas which support gun confiscation from those judged not sane enough to keep their guns.
Scott and Independence County have recently passed similar legislation.
We’ll admit, when we first heard the reading of the “Civil Rights Community” legislation we were – once the surprise wore off - nervous.
It after all mentions guns – and if you want to get people’s hair on fire propose legislation with the word “guns” in it – and sounded like, at that first consideration, like a great place for a lawsuit to start.
Then we checked into it. A letter signed by area police chiefs in favor of the legislation had been circulated (we have a copy here).
We talked to one of the police chiefs, who explained concern about the growth of the so-called 0Red Flag Laws, designed to allow confiscation of weapons from people who are on the edge, as it were. The problem was such laws to date have a level of vagueness that creates concern of its own.
Who decides who’s, as it were, “on the edge?” More to the point, who gets to say “… then go get his guns!” and what right does a person have is “his” is “you?”
The point being what is the legal standard, what or who is the legal authority and what or who is the authority who can state any “red flag” action was undertaken legally and justly.
We’re a nation of laws after all, and, while it pains any number of people to be reminded of this, those laws apply all the same to everyone – even that one guy who has funny ideas about beings from another planet running our traffic signals.
Even that person, decidedly misinformed (although, come to think of it, that one signal does always seem to turn red at the worst possible time…..) has the same rights under the Constitution that you – a person of unparalleled mental stability and calm judgment – have and enjoy.
And with that – and here’s the kicker – so do the people charged with law enforcement!
Like Quorum Court legislators, and police chiefs, and so forth. They have a right to raise (pardon the term) red flags of their own and propose legislation like this which would, by its intent, put them in a legally questionable position.
And now let’s be mercenary about this: Lack of this legislation could put whatever legal authority in a risky position. It’s possible, taken to the furthest measure, that “risky” could mean “named in a lawsuit” which is a nice way of saying “costing a whole lot of money to get untangled.”
Especially when the topic is guns in America. Somewhere, someone wants to take the Red Flag thing to the Supreme Court. Fine, nation of laws, that’s what the court’s there to do. The problem being a small Arkansas town getting drug into something like this could have a big bite taken from resources, and small Arkansas towns don’t have those sort of resources to spare.
Just to be clear it seems like a good time to declare the newspaper’s position on guns: We don’t care.
If you’re law abiding and sane, have a gun, heck, have seven, 18, we don’t care. Read this editorial with a gun in your hand, we, again, don’t care. Start breaking laws? Become a threat to those who are law abiding and sane? That’s a different story.
But the corrective action in such matters should be the corrective action of a nation of laws, as is declared in our Civil Rights.
Romans 8: 31-39
More Than Conquerors
31 What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? 32 He who did not spare his own Son, but gave him up for us all—how will he not also, along with him, graciously give us all things? 33 Who will bring any charge against those whom God has chosen? It is God who justifies. 34 Who then is the one who condemns? No one. Christ Jesus who died—more than that, who was raised to life—is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us. 35 Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword? 36 As it is written:
“For your sake we face death all day long;
we are considered as sheep to be slaughtered.”
37 No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. 38 For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, 39 neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.