We can recall a time when it was “Election Day.” Certainly we were aware of Election Day, the signs and banners, the speeches and lapel buttons.
And of course some things don’t change, and while lapel buttons have gone the way of lapels, we are certainly aware of a forthcoming election and its final day being Nov. 3. And therein our point, what was once a day is now a season, we are in the election season.
And election season in Arkansas begins Monday, Oct. 19, with early voting opening.
Oh, there’s a pre-game. Some of you have voted already, using one of the various options floating around out there, made a trip out to the mailbox, and good for you. But for the rest of you we make a call to action as important as any call to action we can make: Vote.
Go vote.
We can’t help but think of other times in our life, other stories, and they were stories told by other men and women who fought whatever fight had to be fought to make sure the American Constitution, a remarkable instrument, remained intact as to its intent. And we think of that was we think of this election season, that past the banners, past the flags flying from pickup beds, we have people who have sacrificed a great deal, in some cases more than we even had a right to ask of them, so that we would be able to exercise our constitutional right as granted by our constitution and go vote for the candidate we felt would best represent us.
So we state this again, that you, we, all of us, should honor the sacrifice, these sacrifices, and go vote. Make sure you vote, be assured it will be counted and be assured, most of all, you are doing the one thing before all others which makes this the greatest nation.
A nation in an important season.
Jeremiah 29: 7-14 (NIV)
7 Also, seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which I have carried you into exile. Pray to the Lord for it, because if it prospers, you too will prosper.” 8 Yes, this is what the Lord Almighty, the God of Israel, says: “Do not let the prophets and diviners among you deceive you. Do not listen to the dreams you encourage them to have. 9 They are prophesying lies to you in my name. I have not sent them,” declares the Lord.
10 This is what the Lord says: “When seventy years are completed for Babylon, I will come to you and fulfill my good promise to bring you back to this place.
11 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. 12 Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. 13 You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart. 14 I will be found by you,” declares the Lord, “and will bring you back from captivity. I will gather you from all the nations and places where I have banished you,” declares the Lord, “and will bring you back to the place from which I carried you into exile.”
