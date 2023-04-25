While electrification is still in its infancy, some manufacturers are pushing the limit on what these juiced up cars can accomplish. Take BMW for instance. Their second venture into electrics has ridiculous acceleration with a futuristic look and luxurious interior – the kind of style you’d expect with six-figure pricing.
And the iX M60’s motors – there are two powering its front and rear wheels, deliver up to 288 miles between charges. So much for range anxiety.
For an SUV weighing in at nearly three ton, this rocket on wheels with instant on thrust produces 532 horsepower for starters and balloons to 610 ponies in Sport mode with launch control.
Those numbers translate to 3.3 seconds in the sprint to 60 miles per hour, quicker than most SUVs and cars on the road.
Driving the iX M60 with its standard 21-inch wheels changes everything you sense compared with a standard internal combustion engine. There are no gears to shift, no revs, no oil changes and no noise.
With a touch on the pedal there is instant thrust. Floor it and you’ll be thrown back in your seat. It keeps powering to an electronically limited 155 miles per hour, according to BMW – autobahn territory or your own track.
While such speeds are achievable, keep in mind that continued thrust will drastically reduce the mileage between charges. Speaking of charges, high speed stations are the preferred method unless you want to spend the night nearby or equip your garage with a dedicated line. House current is not feasible.
Segments of the left and right coasts have an ample supply of high-speed chargers although much of the country is lacking in the number and speed of chargers. Unless your EV comes with free charges for a time, count on spending between $20-$35 per charge.
Behind the wheel of the M60 is a nice place to be. The interior is spacious and curved displays highlight instruments in a 12.3-inch digital screen driver side while another centered 14.9-inch screen features numerous icons with sub-menus that can be fussy at times.
We found the voice-controlled navigation system easy to operate and it allowed address input while driving.
A hexagon-shaped steering wheel took some getting used to with its odd sides in cornering maneuvers. The ride is impressive due in part to air suspension all around.
Regenerative braking has various settings to suit driver needs. Simply put, the electric motor is operated in reverse, applying a braking force while charging the battery. It also allows one-pedal driving on city streets with minor intervention.
To help maneuver the M60, a rear-wheel steering system helps the point and shoot process and gives the BMW added stability and improved turning radius.
Pricing is noteworthy with the iX M60 starting at $106,095 and topping out around $120,000, well below Tesla Model X Plaid at $140,000.
While there is no direct competition for the M60, its closest in size with kinfolk BMW X5 M.
What was reviewed: 2023 BMW iX M60
Engine: Two motors. Rear motor highly modified to 1,200 amps.
EPA Mileage: 76 city, 80 highway, 44 kW-hours per 100 miles.
Assembled: Fully assembled in Dingolfing, Germany. U. S. / Canadian parts content – 1 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Germany – 30 percent; China – 30 percent. Country of origin – engine and transmission – Germany.
Crash test ratings: Neither the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) nor the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), rated the BMW iX M60 as of this writing.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000-mile bumper to bumper; 8 year/100,000-mile battery warranty, three-year/36,000-mile complimentary maintenance.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.