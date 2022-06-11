Emma Jean Linn, 74, of Shirley, Arkansas, went to sleep on June 2, 2022, and awoke in the arms of Jesus. She was born to the late Oliver Brooks and Nellie Rachel (Kinsel) Huston on Oct. 30, 1947, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania.
Emma resided at Eglantine community with her late husband, Doyal Linn, on their family farm. Emma was an intelligent and motivated businesswoman who kept the books for the family-owned business, Linn’s Ready Mix, for 30+ years. She devoted herself to her family and the people around her with kindness and love. She had the natural ability to show compassion to those around her. Emma filled her home with warmth, kindness, and laughter even during the hard times.
Emma is preceded in death by her husband, Doyal Linn. Left to cherish her memory are children, Johnny Hunter of Shirley, Eric Linn (Lacey) of Shirley, Darren Linn (Maria) of Shirley, Karen (Andrew Rodriguez) of Exeter, California; sister, Virginia Ebersole; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, friends, and other family members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.