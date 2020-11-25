Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here pay-here used car dealerships and franchise systems, presented the Franchise of the Year Award at the company’s annual convention.
Matt Enderlin, Shan Russell and team were named an honoree, ranking in the top three, for successfully managing three franchise locations. The convention was held virtually for the first time in the company’s 31-year history to accommodate safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The award recognizes best overall performance based on internal store rankings and a measure of how the business has contributed to the Byrider franchise community. This franchise group was one of three nominated for the top honor. Enderlin owns stores in Fort Smith, Conway and Sherwood, Ark. The group also opened a store in Bryant, Ark. this October.
Craig Peters, chief executive officer at Byrider, said: “Our franchisees faced unprecedented challenges in 2020, Matt Enderlin, Shan Russell and their team proved their resilience by facing these challenges head on and adapting to new norms. We’re proud to recognize this accomplishment and the franchisee’s high rankings in categories including customer advancement, service comebacks and earning, as well as being leaders in the Byrider community.”
“I am excited to recognize the owners and operators who have been key drivers of the Byrider franchise business in 2020. This team demonstrated its ability to set high standards of customer service and grow its business, even in an uncertain environment,” said Chris Hadley, Byrider vice president of franchising.
For more information, visit www.byrider.com.
