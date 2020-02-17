Business Name: Fairfield Bay Library
Business Owner(s) and or Employee: Karen Tangen
When did you open your business in the Bay Area? The library opened in the 70’s
What brought you to the Bay Area? Family, the lake, the small-town feel and so much more!
Why this business? It’s a library – and it’s awesome!
Family: I’m single with 2 dogs and 5 cats. My brother Tom lives here with his family.
Hobbies: I love reading, my animals, playing the piano and crafting.
What do you like most about living and working in the Bay area? I love the people, the lake, the area, no commute, no traffic and four seasons!
