Mondays
· Double Deck Pinochle, 12:30-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
· VFW Post 4513 Monday Night Bingo from 6-8 p.m. at the VFW located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Tuesdays
· Bingo 10 a.m. to noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
· Single Deck Pinochle 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Wednesdays
· Hand & Foot at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
· Fairfield Bay Rotary, 11:30 a.m. Little Red Restaurant.
· Billiards 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
· Euchre Club meets every other Wednesday in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant. The start time is 5 p.m. RSVP Ken & Sandy 262 707-3561.
· VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights from 6:30-8:30 p.m. the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Thursdays
· Hand & Foot 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
· Billiards 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
· Mahjong 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fridays
· VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Sundays
Fairfield Bay Baptist Worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening they are holding Sunday School at 5 p.m. and on Wednesday we have Bible Study and Prayer at 6 p.m.
Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church service 9:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church service at 9:30 a.m.
Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills Church service 10 a.m.
Special Events and Meetings
Women with a Purpose monthly meeting will be on Thursday, June 9 beginning at 5 p.m. Check their Facebook page for location.
Midsummer Eve Walk Through the Park Sculpture Appreciation event at Ed Leamon Park, 381 Dave Creek Parkway, on Friday, June, 10th from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Come help us celebrate these wonderful additions to our community.
Please help welcome The Humming Cardinal from Heber Springs by attending a ribbon-cutting event on Friday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The Humming Cardinal is an antique, gifts, and rugs business that is run by our very own former Chamber Director Heather Dunn, 210 Main street, Heber Springs.
Emergency Services Fair, Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the parking lot of DPS/Fire Station 1, 101 Little Rock Drive. This event is free and open to the public.
Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Broadway on the Bay, Saturday, June 11, 5:30-8 p.m.. Join us in celebrating our businesses at Broadway in the Bay at the Lions Club Building, 365 Dave Creek Parkway. All 2021 Chamber members will be recognized. A special award presentation for our 2021 Business of the Year, Employee of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Non-Profit Organization of the Year will be presented that night. We will have a special photo opportunity for you so come dressed to impress! It’s a red carpet event! Your meal is being catered by Mulligans Lounge. Your ticket price is $30 a person or $55 for a couple. Your admission includes your meal, beverages, entertainment brought to you in part by Our Towne Productions, and a surprise keepsake. Make your reservations by calling 501-884-3324 or emailing your reservation request to ffbdirector@gmail.com. Tickets can then be picked up at the Chamber during our regular business hours, Tuesdays 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. After April 14, the Chamber will be at our new location in the Towne Center, 115 Village Place, Suite D. This event is sponsored by Beaver Road Liquors.
Hidden Treasures Market in the Park Saturday, June 11th, and June 25th at Woodland Mead Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The market will be at the park every second and fourth Saturday until the end of October. There is no cost to vendors and this is a free event that is open to the public. To have a booth please just call the Chamber at 501-884-3324, and leave a message letting us know that you will be setting up that Saturday. Space available is on a first come first serve basis. Please come support these local farmers and crafters this season! See you at the market!
Fairfield Bay City Council meeting will be held at the city offices on Monday, June 13 beginning at 7 p.m..
