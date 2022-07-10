Mondays
Double Deck Pinochle: 12:30-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
VFW Post 4513 Monday Night Bingo: from 6-8 p.m. at the VFW located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Tuesdays
Bingo: 10 a.m. to noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Single Deck Pinochle: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Wednesdays
Hand & Foot: at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fairfield Bay Rotary: 11:30 a.m. Little Red Restaurant.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Euchre Club: meets every other Wednesday in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant. The start time is 5 p.m. RSVP Ken & Sandy 262 707-3561.
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m. the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Thursdays
Hand & Foot: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards: 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Mahjong: 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fridays
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights: from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Sundays
Fairfield Bay Baptist: Worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening they are holding Sunday School at 5 p.m. and on Wednesday we have Bible Study and Prayer at 6 p.m.
Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church: service at 9:30 a.m.
Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills Church: service at 10 a.m.
Special events and meetings
The public is invited to join the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce at a Ribbon Cutting event for SaraBella's, a fine jewelry store, located in the Towne Center, 120 Village Place Suite, A&B, Fairfield Bay on Wednesday, July 13 beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Fairfield Bay Yacht Club July tie-up: Saturday, July 16. Come down to the Marina around 1:45 p.m. and leave the Marina at 2 p.m. Bring a Mexican dish to share and BYOB.
Eagle Bank & Trust Ice Cream Social: Tuesday, July 19 at the Lions Club building, 365 Dave Creek Parkway, from 2-4 p.m. RSVP: summit 55@eaglebank.com.
New Resident Breakfast: Saturday, July 23 from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Fairfield Bay Baptist Church, 481 Dave Creek Parkway. New Residents are invited to attend one of four annual New Resident Breakfasts. Meet your Chamber representatives, business owners in our community, and other residents at this free event. If you have not received a new resident bag we will have them available to you at these events. Bring the family! Welcome to Fairfield Bay, we’re glad you’re here! Note: If you are a Chamber member and would like to have a booth at this event, please email us at ffbdirector@gmail.com, or call 501-884-3324 to reserve a table.
Fairfield Bay City Council Work Session: Monday, July 25 beginning at 2 p.m. at City Hall.
City of Fairfield Bay Planning and Zoning meeting: Wednesday, July 27 beginning at 8 a.m. at the City offices.
Our Towne Productions presents Dearly Departed (a comedy by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones): Friday, July 29 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.; and on Sunday, July 31 at 1 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Tickets are available at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center in person or via phone at 501-884-4202. Encore will be open.
Hidden Treasures Market in the Park: is at Woodland Mead Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday until the end of October. There is no cost to vendors and this is a free event that is open to the public. To have a booth, please call the Chamber at 501-884-3324, and leave a message letting us know that you will be setting up that Saturday. Space available is on a first-come, first-serve basis. We will be at the park on July 9 and 23. Please come support these local farmers and crafters this season. See you at the market.
