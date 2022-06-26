Mondays
Double Deck Pinochle, 12:30-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
VFW Post 4513 Monday Night Bingo from 6-8 p.m. at the VFW located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Tuesdays
Bingo 10 a.m. to noon at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Single Deck Pinochle 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Wednesdays
Hand & Foot at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fairfield Bay Rotary, 11:30 a.m. Little Red Restaurant.
Billiards 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Euchre Club meets every other Wednesday in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant. The start time is 5 p.m. RSVP Ken & Sandy 262 707-3561.
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights from 6:30-8:30 p.m. the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Thursdays
Hand & Foot 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Billiards 1-4 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Mahjong 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.
Fridays
VFW Post 4513 Karaoke nights from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the VFW is located at 2531 Hwy 330 in Shirley.
Sundays
Fairfield Bay Baptist Worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening they are holding Sunday School at 5 p.m. and on Wednesday we have Bible Study and Prayer at 6 p.m.
Fairfield Bay United Methodist Church service 9:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church service at 9:30 a.m.
Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills Church service 10 a.m.
Special events and meetings
Fairfield Bay Library annual Fish Fry, Saturday, July 1 beginning at 4 p.m. Tickets are $18 per person and are available for sale at the FFB Library. The meal will consist of fried catfish, chicken, french fries, cole slaw, hush puppies and a drink. Drive-thru will be available. The meal is being catered by John 3:16 Ministries.
Fairfield Bay fireworks and the Fourth of July celebration will be on Saturday, July 2. Happy Independence Day.
As American as apple pie best pie bake-off will be held on Saturday, July 9 from 2-4 p.m. at Tea, Thyme and ‘Tiques, 120 Village Place, Suite B4. Bring your favorite pie recipe with 10 copies of the recipe to the event. There is no cost to enter. We will have two winners, the Judge's Choice winner will receive a cash prize of $25, and we have added a People's Choice division which will also receive $25. The public is invited to attend and help judge for the People's Choice award. Come enjoy a sample of good ‘ole American apple pie. The cost to participate in the taste testing is only $3 per person. Thank you to Women with a Purpose for sponsoring this event. Call Denise at 901-351-4402 to enter your pie or for more information. Celebrating the Fourth of July can be so sweet.
Hidden Treasures Market in the Park is at Woodland Mead Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday until the end of October. There is no cost to vendors and this is a free event that is open to the public. To have a booth, please call the Chamber at 501-884-3324, and leave a message letting us know that you will be setting up that Saturday. Space available is on a first-come, first-serve basis. We will be at the park on July 9 and 23. Please come support these local farmers and crafters this season. See you at the market.
