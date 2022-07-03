The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce will host its third New Resident Breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. July 23 at the Fairfield Bay Baptist Church, 481 Dave Creek Parkway.
New residents are invited to attend one of four annual New Resident Breakfasts. Meet your Chamber representatives, business owners in the community and other residents at this free event.
If you have not received a new resident bag, the Chamber will have them available at these events.
"Bring the family," Chamber officials said. "Welcome to Fairfield Bay, we’re glad you’re here."
Note: If you are a Chamber member and would like to have a booth at this event, please email ffbdirector@gmail.com or call 501-884-3324 to reserve a table.
