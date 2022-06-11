On Saturday, June 11, 2022, the Fairfield Bay Emergency Services Fair was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Department of Public Safety building.
The Fairfield Bay Office of Emergency Management provided information on how to pack an emergency backpack, along with other helpful emergency tips. The Fairfield Bay Police Department along with Constable Mitch Mitchell provided information on telephone scams and fraud happening in the area.
The Fairfield Bay Fire Department displayed their heavy rescue trucks, ambulances and pumper trucks, while also demonstrating how to dress for a fire. In addition, the fire department demonstrated vehicle extrication (JAWS of Life).
The Van Buren County Dispatch Office provided information on what occurs behind the scenes when you call 911.
Medic One brought some of their team members and were able to show off their ambulance and equipment. Radio station KFFB, Timeless 106.1 FM provided some great hot dogs, and there was even free shaved ice available.
A big thanks goes out to Jerry Thompson of Emergency Management Services, Police Chief David Burnett, Fire Chief Doni Hovick and all of the first responders who helped put this informative event together.
