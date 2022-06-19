The Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce held Broadway in the Bay to recognize Chamber of Commerce members for the year 2021 on June 11 at the Lion’s Club Building.
The red-carpet event started with a wonderful meal catered by Mulligan’s Lounge. The meal was followed by an Our Towne Production of “Family Dynamics and Kitchen Mechanics,” a comedy written by Chamber Director Jackie Sikes, in which every 2021 Chamber member business was recognized. Thanks to the volunteer actors for a great show.
Following the play, the presentation of the 2021 Chamber awards for Business and Employee of the Year awards were both won by the Fairfield Bay Marina and Marina manager, John Conry. Volunteer of the Year was the incredible Sally Sowell. Nonprofit of the Year was awarded to We Love VBC.
The event was sponsored by Beaver Road Liquors. Many thanks to all who attended and continue to support the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.