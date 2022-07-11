Fairfield Bay Lanes at 115 Village Lane is open for business after undergoing a major remodel.
"We were remodeling and upgrading the kitchen," owner David Byard said. "During remodel we are doing free delivery from the Cool Pool to the Bowling Alley."
The family-friendly bowling alley features six lanes, arcade games and pool tables.
"We just installed brand new $175,000 lanes. All six lanes are brand new and state of the art," Byard said.
The Fairfield Lanes Cafe is still being remodeled. Once it opens, it will serve chicken tenders, pizza, hot dogs, nachos and "the best burger around," Byard said.
In the meantime, staff provides delivery from Cool Pool to the bowling alley daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Paper menus are available at the bowling alley. Call the Cool Pool at 501-884-6009 and tell them the order is for delivery to the bowling alley. Pay over the phone with credit card or pay the driver with cash upon delivery.
Byard said the menu is currently limited.
"The menu will be updated when we have the grill and fryers back on," he said.
Fairfield Bay Lanes is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit the Fairfield Bay Lanes page on Facebook.
