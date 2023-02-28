The Fairfield Bay community will host an inaugural gala to welcome Jackie Sikes in as its new mayor.
The event’s theme will be “It’s A New Day In The Bay.” The event will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Conference Center located at 110 Lost Creek Parkway in Fairfield Bay.
“This is a family-friendly event designed to meet and get to know Jackie Sikes, watch her get sworn into office and celebrate her new job as our mayor,” event organizers said.
This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.
“We have a full agenda with noted speakers and performances by the Fairfield Bay Baptist Church Choir led my Randy Sikes and the Westside Elementary Eagle Choir led by Mark Waters,” event organizers said. “Mark your calendars now and plan to attend.”
There will be networking opportunities immediately following the gala, organizers said.
