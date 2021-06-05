The Environmental Public Health Office of the Henry County Health Department conducted fifteen routine inspections during the fourth week of May.
County inspectors identified four critical and six non-critical violations and one repeat violation during that time period.
American Legion in New Castle had one critical violation during a routine inspection on May 26. It was determined that the ice machine was soiled with residue. It should be drained, cleaned, and sanitized and allowed to dry before being put back into service.
The Barnett Company in New Castle had one critical and two non-critical violations during a routine inspection on May 26. It was observed that employee drink was seen on the food prep surfaces. It was also reported that sanitizer test strips were unavailable. Loose food was also observed in the cooker.
Cafe Royale in New Castle had one critical and two non-critical violations during a routine inspection on May 26. It was observed that the small prep table had an ambient air temperature of 50.3 degrees fahrenheit. It was also observed that utensils that are used for coffee were stored in water with a measured temperature of 73.4 degrees fahrenheit. It was also observed that these items had a low measured internal temperature. Potato salad with 45.5 degrees and Cottage cheese at 44.9 degrees.
Valley View Golf Course in Middletown had one critical and one non critical violation during a routine inspection on May 26. It was observed that employee drinks were on the food prep table by dump and hand sinks. It was also observed that the air dry rack had residue.
Becker Farms in Mooreland had one non critical violation during a routine inspection on May 26. It was observed that food boxes were stored on the floor in refrigerated units.
As of Friday, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Dairy Queen , Cornerstone Retreat Center, Walnut Ridge Campground and Sleepy Jeans Tea and Memorial Park Golf Club in New Castle all had no violations. Dollar General in Spiceland also had no violations. Tri-County Golf Club Restaurant in Middletown. TA-Jay’s Caribbean Delight in Muncie and Murray Pizza King in Mooreland also had no violations. Unless there is an immediate risk to public health and safety, Indiana regulations give business owners 10 days to review food inspection reports before releasing them to the public.
According to the Indiana State Health Department (ISHD), critical violations are “more likely than other violations to significantly contribute to food contamination, illness or environmental health hazard.” Restaurant operators are required by law to correct critical violations at the time of inspection, unless the health inspector agrees to a longer time frame to correct more complex issues.
For more information on local restaurant inspection reports, visit the health department at 1201 Race St., Suite 208, New Castle, or call 765-521-7059.
To view an online copy of the Indiana Retail Food Establishment Sanitation Requirements, visit https://henrycohealthdept.org/environmental-public -health/.
