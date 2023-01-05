As I write this on Thursday morning, I just wanted to share some thoughts about the Buffalo-Cincinnati football game from Monday night.
The game was on the television as we were expecting severe storms in the area. I looked up and saw that the game was being delayed for an injury. I honestly had no idea what had happened.
Luckily, in the age of the DVR, I was able to rewind the game and see what had happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin when he tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the highly-anticipated Monday Night Football showdown between two of the top teems in the NFL.
What I saw was what looked to be a routine-type tackle but, as the entire world knows, it was not.
Hamlin stood up and immediately fell backwards and went into cardiac arrest. After medical personnel performed CPR on him to revive him, Hamlin was transported to an area hospital.
It was reported Thursday that Hamlin is awake and improving. While he is still in critical condition, things are looking up for this young man, who is only 24 years old.
I have loved football my entire life. I’m a lifelong Dallas Cowboys and Arkansas Razorbacks fan. I try my best to not miss a game, either watching it on TV or listening to the radio broadcast. My love for this sport helped lead me into my current profession of being a sports writer and photographer.
But, as many of my friends posted on social media, at what cost does the game of football ultimately need to have? I’m not calling for the end of football. What happened to Hamlin seemed to be some sort of freak thing. But when a game turned into what can only be considered a life-and-death situation, it definitely gives someone a chance to reflect on what happened and life in general.
Don’t get my wrong … I will continue to watch football, including this weekend when the Cowboys play Washington on Sunday with playoff implications in place. I’ll watch the national championship college football game between Georgia and TCU on Monday night. But I’ll also probably be watching to see if something odd or crazy happens in these games. As a believer in Jesus Christ, I’ll be praying that all the players stay safe in this sport.
Basketball update
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats continued to show they are one of the best teams in the country, going 4-1 in the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas, last week.
Conway lost to Duncanville in the championship game of the tournament. It was the Lady Wampus Cats’ fifth game in three days. Then on Tuesday, the No. 14 Lady Wampus Cats easily beat Little Rock Southwest in the 6A-Central opener.
The Conway Wampus Cats had an impressive showing in the Bad Boy Mowers/Ronnie Brogdon Classic at Highland High School.
Conway won its first two games then lost to Bentonville West in the championship game. Conway bounced back to beat Little Rock Southwest in the 6A-Central opener Tuesday night. It was a tough game, but the Wampus Cats came away with an 11-point victory.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
