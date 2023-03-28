FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will return to the practice fields this week and also host Pro Day on Wednesday.
The Hogs have a chance to see linebacker Drew Sanders taken in the first round next month. As far as the team this season, Arkansas has conducted five practices with 10 more to go. The spring game is Saturday, April 15, at noon.
Arkansas lost Sanders and Bumper Pool from last year’s team so Paul will be the linebacker with the most experience returning. True freshman Jordan Crook started next to Paul in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. It seems Crook has a little extra in his step this spring knowing he will see more action.
“Jordan Crook has been doing phenomenal out there – running around, communicating and things like that,” Paul said. “But the thing about Crook, he’s come with more energy than last year. He had energy last year, but it just amped up this year because of his role. His role is going to get bigger this year. He knows that. But he’s also been talking out there, being a vocal leader, as well, alongside me and guys like Antonio Grier and things like that. So he’s been doing great and I’m really impressed with him. I’m excited to see him play this year.”
Grier is a transfer from South Florida who is also competing for a starting job. He and Crook combined with Paul gives the Hogs three good linebackers this spring with others trying to prove themselves.
The defensive line is short on interior defensive linemen, but Paul was pleased to see Taurean Carter back from a knee injury suffered in the spring game last April.
“We all know Taurean Carter is a guy that comes with a lot of energy, man,” Paul said. “So it’s been great. It’s been great to have one of those defensive linemen down there to talk to his brothers and tell them to keep pushing, keep fighting and things like that.
“As a defensive lineman, especially in a four-down, you know you’re not going to make a majority of plays, but you know you’ll open up holes for the linebackers to make plays and for your defense to make plays and things like that. So he’s been doing a great job with that, but he’s also been doing a phenomenal job of bringing energy, which I expected of him.”
With Travis Williams now the defensive coordinator the Hogs will run much more four-man fronts on the line. Paul talked about the differences for a linebacker in the four-man opposed to three-man front.
“I feel like the difference is it just frees up the linebackers even more, just gives us time and space to make plays and things like that,” Paul said. “So I feel very comfortable in the four-down alignment actually. I really enjoy it because the defensive line, they open up gaps and scenarios that you wouldn’t think gaps would open up quite as big as they would, but I the four-down, it’s been pretty great.”
While he’s just a redshirt sophomore, Paul is still recognized as one of the leaders on defense.
“I feel like my leadership role is going to take a huge step this year,” Paul said. “I feel like I’m that guy, one of the older guys on the defense. From the two practices that we’ve had, the defense has had a lot of energy, flying around to the ball and things like that. Coach Williams has done a great job of establishing those rules and things like that and I feel extra confident in my defense.”
Arkansas will practice Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday this week.
