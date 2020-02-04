Driving in the rain and fog, and possibly alcohol, all came together at the scene of a four-car accident at the Highways 65 and 16 intersection Sunday night, Jan. 26.
The accident held up traffic on the highway for a period of time. No significant injuries were reported, although one person was taken to the hospital, per the police report.
One driver, Ryan Wesley Horton, 34, of Clinton, was charged with DWI 2nd, Reckless Driving, No Proof of Insurance and Possession of an Open Container.
Horton, per the police report, was the first driver the officer spoke with when he arrived at the scene.
“While I was speaking with Driver 1 [Horton], I noticed a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his breathe while he was speaking with me. I also noticed a flush face, bloodshot watery eyes and observed him sway back and forth. I noticed an open bottle of whiskey in the [truck’s] floor board along with a 30 pack of beer.
Horton was driving a Dodge pickup truck.
As the officer continued his investigation, the driver of the second car (Vehicle 2 in the report), a Cadillac SUV, said that Horton was southbound on 65 and jumped the concrete highway divider, colliding with his car which was in the right-hand northbound 65 lane, stopped at the light.
As the investigation continued it was found Horton’s truck had also struck a car coming out from Highway 16 onto 65 south just before hitting Vehicle 2, as well as hitting an additional car on 65 north, in the left land and slight behind Vehicle 2.
The third and forth vehicle were both pickups, one a Ford and one a Dodge.
The drawing provided with the accident report showed Horton’s pickup crossing the highway divider well before the stoplight.
The 65-16 intersection has a unique configuration, with southbound traffic having a stoplight only if they are making the left turn onto Highway 16. If a vehicle is continuing south on Highway 65, no stoplight is in place. A raised divider separates the two southbound lanes, the turning and straight-through lane, with a lower divider separating the south and north -bound Highway 65 lanes north of the intersection.
Per the accident reconstruction drawing, the low divider was the one crossed by Horton’s pickup.
In the officers report, “The Driver of Vehicle 1 [Horton] was transported to Ozark Health for possible injuries. He refused to take any blood or breath tests, the officer reported, and a call was made to the city prosecutor and judge in order to gain a warrant, allowing Horton’s blood to be drawn.
The warrant was issued and, per the report, blood was drawn at the hospital, and preparations were made for it to be sent to the Arkansas Department of Health for testing.
Reports at the time had traffic waiting for approximately 30 minutes as the accident, which had blocked Highway 65 northbound as well as the 65-16 intersection, was cleared.
One of the vehicles struck had a passenger along with the driver. No additional injuries were reported.
