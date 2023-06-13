FAYETTEVILLE — The 2023 NBA Draft is just over a week away and it’s expected that four former Razorbacks will hear their names called on June 22.
It’s possible two, Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr., both guards, will be lottery picks. Jordan Walsh and Ricky Council IV are also expected to be taken in the second round.
Prior to the season it was considered a lock that Smith (6-5, 185) would be a lottery pick and among the Top 10. However, he was injured at Arkansas limited to 17 games so his stock has slipped little. He performed well at the Klutch Sports Pro Day and that has helped him.
Smith averaged 12.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.7 asssists, 0.8 steal and 0.1 block per game with the Hogs. He shot 37.6 percent from the field at Arkansas, 74.0 from the free throw line and 33.8 from behind the 3-point line.
The player who is now considered a lock to be a high lottery pick is Black (6-7, 198). He was outstanding at Arkansas and teams have taken notice. He’s now considered to be the first Razorback who will be drafted.
In 36 games at Arkansas, Black averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.6 block each outing. He shot 45.3 percent from the field, 70.5 at the charity stripe and 30.1 from deep. Teams are betting on Black improving his 3-point shooting.
Walsh (6-7, 205) helped himself at the NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago. He could go off the board early in the second round. He can guard multiple positions and has good size.
Walsh played in 36 games with the Hogs. He averaged 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assist, 1.1 steals and 0.5 block each game. Walsh shot 43.3 percent from the field, 71.2 from the free throw line and 27.8 from behind the 3-point line. He reportedly has shot the ball much for teams during workouts.
Council (6-6, 205) topped the Hogs in scoring in his only season in Fayetteville. He averaged 16.1 points each game. He also averaged 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 block. He shot 43.3 percent from the the field, 79.4 from the free throw line and 27.0 from 3-point distance.
Here’s where the four Hogs are being predicted to land at this time.
ESPN
Anthony Black, Round 1, No. 8, Washington Wizards
Nick Smith Jr., Round 1, No. 12, Oklahoma City
Jordan Walsh, Round 2, No. 39, Charlotte Hornets
Ricky Council IV, Round 2, No. 52, Phoenix Suns
NBA Draft.net
Anthony Black, Round 1, No. 6, Orlando Magic
Nick Smith Jr., Round 1, No. 17, Los Angeles Lakers
Jordan Walsh, Round 2, No. 48, Los Angeles Clippers
Ricky Council IV, Round 2, No. 50, Oklahoma City Thunder
Bleacher Report
Anthony Black, Round 1, No. 6, Orlando Magic
Nick Smith Jr., Round 1, No. 13, Toronto Raptors
Jordan Walsh, Round 2, No. 41, Charlotte Hornets
Ricky Council IV, Round 2, No. 53, Minnesota Timberwolves
SI.com
Anthony Black, Round 1, No. 8, Washington Wizards
Nick Smith Jr., Round 1, No. 13, Toronto Raptors
Ricky Council IV, Round 2, No. 53, Minnesota Timberwolves
