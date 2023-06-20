FAYETTEVILLE — The 2023 NBA Draft is set for Thursday night and expect a strong Arkansas flavor among the 58 picks.
Normally the draft, which is two rounds, would include 60 selections. The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers each forfeited a second-round pick in this draft.
Arkansas has four players they expect to get drafted including two in the first round and both possibly in the lottery. Both Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr., each a freshman guard, have been invited to the green room in Brooklyn, N.Y. The NBA invites the top prospects to come and be in green room until they hear their names called. Black is considered a lock to be taken in the lottery and Smith Jr. is likely as well, but could fall just out of it. The lottery is the first 14 selected.
In addition, Ricky Council IV and Jordan Walsh are expected to be taken in Round 2. Some projections have Walsh, who also was a freshman this past season, going as early as the first pick, No. 31, in Round 2. Walsh had a good showing at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.
If, as expected, four Razorbacks are drafted that will match the haul in the 1992 NBA Draft. That year the Hogs saw Todd Day, Oliver Miller and Lee Mayberry go in Round 1 and then Isaiah Morris Round 2.
Day was taken by the MIlwaukee Bucks at 8. Miller then went to the Phoenix Suns at 22 and the very next pick (23) Mayberry joined Day in Milwaukee. Morris went to the Miami Heat with the No. 37-overall pick in Round 2.
Through the years 13 Razorbacks have been drafted in Round 1. The last such player was Moses Moody taken by the Golden State Warriors in 2021 at No. 14. Sidney Moncrief at No. 5 in Round 1 during the 1979 NBA Draft remains the highest pick ever for a Razorback.
Black is being projected between No. 6-8 and could challenge that, but more likely will come off the board just after the No. 5 pick.
Other first-round picks through the years are Ron Brewer (1978, Portland Trailblazers, No. 7), Darrell Walker (1983, New York Knicks, No. 12), Alvin Robertson (1984, San Antonio Spurs, No. 7), Joe Kleine (1985, Sacramento Kings, No. 6), Corliss Williamson (1995, Sacramento Kings, No. 13), Joe Johnson (2001, Boston Celtics, No. 10), Ronnie Brewer (2006, Utah Jazz, No. 14) and Bobby Portis, 2015, Chicago Bulls, No. 22).
Here's the latest mock drafts from a few services.
ESPN
Black, Round 1, No. 8, Washington Wizards
Smith Jr., Round 1, No. 17, Los Angeles Lakers
Walsh, Round 2, No. 39, Charlotte Hornets
Council IV, Round 2, No. 54, Sacramento Kings
NBA Draft.net
Black, Round 1, No. 8, Washington Wizards
Smith Jr., Round 1, No. 18, Miami Heat
Walsh, Round 2, No. 45, Memphis Grizzlies
Council IV, Round 2, No. 50, Oklahoma City Thunder
Bleacher Report
Black, Round 1, No. 6, Orlando Magic
Smith Jr., Round 1, No. 21, Brooklyn Nets
Walsh, Round 2, No. 40, Denver Nuggets
Council IV, Round 2, No. 53, Minnesota Timberwolves
The Athletic
Black, Round 1, No. 8, Washington Wizards
Smith, Round 1, No. 15, Atlanta Hawks
Walsh, Round 2, No. 48, Los Angeles Clippers
Council IV, Round 2, No. 57, Washington Wizards
