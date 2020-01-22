Four Texas men accused in an ATM theft spree were federally indicted Thursday, Jan. 16.
Steven Jadon Williams, 39; Antonio Denard Few, 34; James Darron Miller Jr., 32; and Christopher Landelle Burns, 31; all of Dallas, were arrested Thursday after a grand jury indicted them on two federal charges – transporting stolen money and conspiring to transport stolen money.
The four Texas men reportedly carried out a theft spree that began in December 2018 and ended in January 2019, hitting multiple ATMs in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
According to the indictment, the four men targeted ATMs located inside Walmart Neighborhood Market stores and had rented vehicles before driving from Dallas to Arkansas and Oklahoma to break into at least five businesses to steal the ATMs.
“The defendants allegedly utilized tools and bought gloves and clothing to conceal their identity while they conducted the break-ins, and they communicated by cell phone to orchestrate the robberies,” U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas spokesman Allison W. Bragg said.
Records show Williams, Few, Miller and Burns burglarized Walmart Neighborhood Market stores in Conway and Benton, as well as three other Oklahoma stores in Edmond, Oklahoma City and Broken Arrow.
Each suspect faces two counts of transporting $5,000 or more of stolen money – one count directly related to the incident at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Prince Street in Conway and another pertaining to an incident at a Shell Superstore in Benton.
When arresting the four suspects, authorities also seized 15 firearms (including eight handguns and seven rifles), approximately $15,000 in cash, a currency counter, several crowbars, bolt cutters and gauge cables with hooks, Bragg said.
The multi-agency investigation wad conducted by the FBI’s Little Rock, Dallas and Oklahoma field officers with help from the Benton and Conway police departments.
