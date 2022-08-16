Frances Mary Kenning, age 85, passed from this life to spend eternity with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Aug. 10, 2022. She also was reunited with her husband, Gene Kenning, and many of her family upon her arrival in heaven. She was born on Feb. 5, 1937, to Primativo Ramos and Guadalupe Ramos, who both predeceased her. She is survived by five cherished daughters, Diane Leslie (David), Betty Orr, Anna Kenning and Denise Stone, all of Clinton and Barbara Messer (John) of Adalonte, California.
In addition, she is survived by five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, all of whom she loved very much, namely Jacob Leslie (Melissa) of Clinton, Allan Orr, III (Rebecca) currently serving in Spain with the United States Navy, Adam Orr of Clinton, Michael Messer (Lexie) of Adalonte, California, Brittnee Messer of Sacramento, California, and Aaron Leslie of Clinton.
Mrs. Kenning was one of 15 children and is survived by Victoria Kuehl, Carson City, Nevada; Julia Valenzuela, Pasadena, California; Lupe Schuhl, Pasadena, California; Rosemary Nelson, Pasadena, California; and Manuel Ramos, Pasadena, California.
While in California, Mrs. Kenning worked in various factories and upon relocating to Clinton with her husband, she went to work for Belden Wire and Cable/Volex until her retirement.
Her services were set for Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church and graveside following in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Roller-McNutt of Clinton, (501) 745-2151, www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton.
