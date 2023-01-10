Daron Frederick has been named Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas.
He joined the cooperatives in 2013. Frederick replaces current CIO Robert McClanahan who has had a 42-year tenure with Arkansas’ electric cooperatives.
“Daron has proven to be a valuable member within our organization and will continue to manage the vast technology, information security and communications networks that enable the electric cooperatives to provide the reliable, affordable energy to the state’s 1.3 million electric cooperative members,” Vernon “Buddy” Hasten, president/CEO for the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, said. “I would like to thank Robert McClanahan for his selfless service to the cooperatives. He has been a part of just about every aspect of the information technology systems that power our technology infrastructure today.”
Frederick’s career before joining the electric cooperatives included a 16-year tenure in the United States Navy, serving as a team leader/developer for an international banking software organization, serving as the chief information officer in the healthcare industry, working as the general manager of a nationwide tax service, holding the role of vice president/CIO for a national trucking company and serving as the information technology manager for the Arkansas State Supreme Court.
“I look forward to continuing my career with the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas in the role of Chief Information Officer,” Frederick said. “Our team is one of the best in the nation at being laser-focused on our mission of improving the quality of life for Arkansans and deploying the best technology solutions to achieve our operational goals both today and in the future.”
The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas comprise 17 electric distribution cooperatives; Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI), a Little Rock-based cooperative that provides services to the distribution cooperatives; and Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp. (AECC), a generation and transmission cooperative. The distribution cooperatives provide electricity to approximately 600,000 homes, farms and businesses in Arkansas and surrounding states.
