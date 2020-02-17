Women Run Arkansas is holding a free walk/run clinic for women at the Clinton High School Track each Monday and Thursday, 6:15 p.m. beginning March 2.
Clinics are designed for all experience levels, beginner to advanced, to promote health and fitness.
Info womenrunarkansas.net or Kristy Eastridge 501-253-1564 or Cindy Walsh 501-253-5399.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.