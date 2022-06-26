The annual Freeman Family Reunion will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Jerusalem Community Building in Jerusalem, Arkansas.
The reunion will start at 10 a.m. A potluck meal will be served at noon. Freeman descendants, please come and visit, eat a great meal and stay for door prizes.
For more information, please contact Rosemary Norwood at 501-208-6524 or Tammie Shipp at 501-289-8768.
