The Van Buren County Extension office is cooperating with Stone, Cleburne, and Searcy Counties to conduct a Fruit Pruning Field Day Tuesday Feb. 18 at the Caston Farm in Onia, Arkansas at 2422 Fairview Rd.
The program will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 12 p.m. We will cover proper pruning and care of small fruits and fruit trees. There will be sessions on pruning peach and apple trees, blueberries, and blackberries.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Van Buren County Extension office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay. For more information on this field day or care of fruit trees and small fruit, please call the Van Buren County Extension office at 501-745-7117.
