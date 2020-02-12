Okay, let’s start here: Saint Valentine is – in that vague way about distant history – a Christian martyr who died in the 3rd Century. We don’t know just a whole heck of a lot about him per se. We do know, however, Saint Valentine’s Day is a celebration of the guy.
He is the patron saint of lovers, sure, but he is also the patron saint of epileptics and beekeepers. (I can’t help but think an epileptic beekeeper in love deserves not just a saint, but a day to call their own. In fact I’d probably chip in for lunch or something. But let’s stay on topic….)
He was, in that 3rd Century, imprisoned in Rome by the Emporer Claudius, who had it in for Christians. He was later buried there, in Rome. He reportedly cured his jailer’s daughter of blindness and also wrote her a letter signed “From your Valentine,” the beginning of a tradition.
A lot of the information on him is at best vague on to non-existent. But little doubt that “Saint Valentine’s Day” as a festival for lovers begins in the 14th Century.
His story was pretty popular, what with the martyrdom and all. (One maybe-true, maybe-not story has it that he, against the emperor’s orders, married couples so the husband would not have to go off to war. Again, details are vague, but it does show how his name was affiliated with couples coming together. The jailer’s daughter thing seems to be more popular.)
Here it gets a little nuts.
The History Channel reports that the church came up with Saint Valentine’s Day because there was a pagan celebration around that time, called “Lupercalia” and it wanted to, in effect, override that holiday.
In celebration of Lupercalia, priests would gather, in this pagan version of the holiday, sacrifice a goat, cut its hide into strips, dip (no really, here’s the nuts part) the hide into goats blood and go around slapping women and crop fields with the bloodied strips of goat hide.
It was considered good fortune for a woman to be slapped with a bloodied strip of goat hide by a priest, because it assured, in that belief structure, fertility.
Yeah, by the end of the 5th Century the pagan-bloody-goat-hide Lupercalia thing and related nonsense was declared illegal and, literally, un-Christian. Saint Valentine’s Day, however, continued, with Valentines’ greetings this time of year, exchanged. By the 1400s poems celebrating the day started appearing and the emphasis moved away from fertility and into romance.
Chaucer, one of the first bards of the our language, wrote a Valentines poem in 1367.
Notes, sometimes with small gifts attached, would be exchanged as a Valentines celebration. By the 1500s these note became formalized enough to be called “Valentines.” By 1700 some commercial printers started cranking out Valentine’s cards, and by the 1800s cards began showing cupid on them.
Cupid is a Valentine’s wild card (as it were) apparently based upon the Greek god Eros and a sort-of decoration some printer or printers started using on their cards.
The day has gone on to be one of the biggest for greeting cards. Hallmark estimates 145 million cards will be exchanged this Feb. 14, and that’s not including the cards packaged for classroom handout.
And that’s just part of it. It’s estimated that a total of $27.4 billion (with a “b”) will be spent this holiday, including cards, gifts and dates.
And here’s one: It’s expected 9 million marriage proposals will take place this Feb. 14.
I might buy my wife a card, but more likely will write her a poem. It will be a poem somewhere between okay and mediocre. No, it will not include a reference to bloody strips of goat hide.
We will exchange our gifts and wish each other a Happy Valentines Day.
Kienlen is the Editor of The Van Buren County Democrat.
