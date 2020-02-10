“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure… You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure,” Renee Wood.
Death comes, sometimes we are expecting it, sometimes we pray for it, and sometimes it happens so unexpectedly it takes our very breath away, yet it comes. We have lost a dear friend this week and while I struggle with just the right words to say to her family I realize that the words don’t really matter. I will say them anyway, but more importantly is the love I will show them on the day we say good bye to Linda. I will give them a hug, be there to show support, share a meal with them and share memories with them that I hope will bring them some comfort during their time of mourning and grief.
When I think of all the loved ones that I have lost I still can’t believe that they are really gone. I still expect my Father to come knocking on the door telling me to get my fishing pole; the trout aren’t going to come to me. I would love to dig in the garden with my grandfather again or help grandma bake banana bread. I have lost two men that I was married to, family, and friends, so many.
As I grow older I know I will be here to see more leave this world. I will shed more tears, mourn, and grieve. We aren’t meant to live forever but we are meant to leave something that will. I find great comfort in my memories of those that have gone before me. I know they are with me every day, they will never leave my heart, they are not gone. I can’t touch them with my hands, I can’t see them with my eyes, I can’t hear them with my ears but my mind and my heart keep them with me always. I met Linda through my husband’s music, I already miss her.
“The song is ended, but the melody lingers on,” Irving Berlin.
“We do not remember days, we remember moments,” Cesare Pavese.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to make a memory with someone you love. It doesn’t have to be something as extravagant as a world trip. It can be something as simple as sharing a bowl of popcorn on the couch watching a movie. Every Friday I try to take some time to stop by and have some cuddle time with my great grandson. He won’t remember these moments but I will.
As I watch him grow I will look back fondly on that cuddle time and while he will grow out of this stage there will be other stages I can share with him. There will be books to read, adventures to go on, school events, holidays to share and so much more. Who knows, there may be a world trip one day but for today, for now, I will be content with cuddle time on the couch visiting with his parents and Aunt on Fridays and I will smile.
Someday, when I am gone, I hope these memories will help my loved ones with their grief.
Dr. Suess once said, “Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened.”
