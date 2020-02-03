Winthrop Rockefeller once said, “I hope that I will never reach a time when I will not be able to work with people whom I disagree with if we can reach a common goal by doing so.”
I’m really blessed to work with a wide variety of people and personalities and for the most part when I disagree with someone we can usually work together, compromise and come up with a solution that we can both work with. It’s not about who wins, who gives, who takes, it’s about working towards a common goal with the best possible outcome. All relationships, personal, work related, church, groups, organizations have issues that have to be dealt with. Agree to disagree and move forward.
There is so much division in life but the power of working together came overcome so many obstacles. I love being with people that I can have intelligent conversations with and even when it’s an emotional issue, if we disagree we can still walk away friends.
“Honest disagreement is often a good sign of progress,” Mahatma Gandhi.
I know of one thing that I think we can all agree on: Giving Matters. There isn’t a wrong way to give and there are so many ways and opportunities to give. I had a friend come up with this idea about how to spread a little positivity in the world. His idea is to post on social media a “hero of the day.”
He posts notes about people in his life that have made a positive impact on him. These people gave something to him that brought value to his life and he wants to let them know. What a nice idea. Your Kindness Challenge for the week is to think of someone in your life that gave something to you and thank them for it. Was it an act of kindness? Was it a lesson? Did they set a standard for you to live by or strive to achieve? Did they give you something that you value and cherish that means more than it’s worth monetarily? We’ve all been touched by someone, do they know it?
This next month I will be going to New Mexico for a celebration of life for my Aunt Betty who passed away just before Christmas this last year. As I made my plane reservations this week I took some time to reflect on the impact she made on my life.
My Aunt always lived in another state from me so my time with her was limited. She was a school teacher, a quiet soul but with a kind voice and a big heart. I never heard her utter a cross word, though she might roll her eyes over a minor infraction of some sort she was never negative or cross. She always dressed like a lady, carried herself in a regal manner but never stuffy. She was quick with a chuckle and could play the piano like nobody’s business. I looked up to her and tried my hardest to be a lady just like her. I tried to learn to play the piano but cheerleading, school and boys got in the way and my playing is very limited. She had long beautiful hands and when I got older I got a kick out of her giving me some of her clothes and jewelry. We had similar tastes because we both like to wear dresses.
I have some beautiful clothes that my Uncle gave me on my last visit before she passed away. I know I’ve told her over the years how much I admired her and tried to be like her in many ways. Her and my Uncle traveled the world, never had any children but the many children in our family and the hundreds of students she taught are forever richer for having had her in our lives. I will go and celebrate her kindness. We will reflect on the many years she gave to others and will continue to try and live a life she would be proud of. She is one of those heroes that will never be forgotten, not by me.
“A life that touches others goes on forever,” Unknown.
