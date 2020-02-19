“A good life is a collection of happy moments,” Denis Waitley.
Happy moments many times equal celebrations. We celebrate all kinds of things. We celebrate holidays, births, anniversaries, birthdays, graduations, weddings, even death (we call that a celebration of life). This week started out with a celebration of life.
“Life is what you celebrate. All of it. Even it’s end,” Joanne Harris.
I celebrated a holiday, Valentine’s day. I had the very best Valentine’s Day and not just because it involved flowers, candy, pistachios, sweet gestures, lobster, good friends, and music but I spent it with people that I really love. My heart was full, my face was smiling and life is good. I ended the week with a celebration of a promise that will soon be made by two people willing to commit to each other in matrimony. Our Emily is getting married and I had a great day with my Mother-in-Law going to the wedding shower.
We define the word celebrate as an acknowledgment of a significant or happy day or event with a social gathering or enjoyable activity. As I mature I realize that each day should be a celebration. “The more you celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” Oprah Winfrey. Your kindness challenge for the week, and really every day, is to celebrate your life. Do an enjoyable activity each and every day. Make yourself smile. Your enjoyable activity can be something as simple as giving someone a hug. Treating yourself to something you like to eat. Take some time to do a favorite activity, call a loved one on the phone. The possibilities are only as limited as your imagination. Even on those days that you wake up and maybe aren’t feeling like a celebration, celebrate anyway. “On particularly rough days I like to remind myself that my track record for getting through the bad days so far is 100 percent and that’s pretty good.” Unknown. So, celebrate every day, let each day be joyful!
The key to a good, happy life is really not that difficult. Happiness is a state of mind, the way you look at things. It’s really all about allowing yourself to appreciate each new day, each new opportunity that comes your way and find the happy in the day. Don’t dwell on the missed opportunities, the negativity. “The key to being happy is knowing you have the power to choose what to accept and what to let go.” Dodinsky. Start each new day with gratitude for another opportunity to be happy. Even the smallest things in life can bring you joy. Celebrate life!
