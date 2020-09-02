‘Life is too short to wake up in the morning with regrets. So, love the people who treat you right and forget about the ones who don’t. And believe that everything happens for a reason ... if you get a chance – take it; if it changes your life – let it. Nobody said it would be easy ... they just promised it would be worth it.” – Unknown.
My first husband, the father of my children, was diagnosed with ALS a little over a year ago and died within months of his diagnosis. During our last conversation with each other he said he had no regrets. How awesome is that? At first I was angry, how could he say he had no regrets when we were high school sweethearts and we ended up divorced, didn’t he regret the divorce? Then after some thought it wasn’t really that I was angry with him for saying that. I was angry that he was dying. I was losing someone I grew up with, someone I had a life with, had children with. My children were losing their father, my grandchildren would mourn the loss of their Papa. And I was jealous. Can I say the same thing today? Can you?
The most important thing is life is to learn to love and to accept love. We loved each other, when he passed we still loved each other, just differently. It wasn’t always easy but it happened for a reason and now I have another chance at love and I have a full, deep and rich bond with my husband now. I’m older, I’ve changed and Sean came into my life at the right time. I was ready to love completely once again and it has been an amazing journey. One of my favorite quotes is from Roy Croft: “I love you not because of who you are, but because of who I am when I am with you.”
My love for Sean came in a different form at a different time and I love where I am in life right now.
Everything in life led me to where I am today and I have no regrets. I’ve learned to look at life differently, with my eyes wide open and my heart accepting of all types of love. If you love life, life will love you back. Life is not perfect but when you have all forms of love in your life then your life is full and complete.
“Love is not something you feel it’s something you do,” David Wilkerson.
So I will continue to love well, love often and at the end of the day I know I’m a good person. I’m not perfect but my intentions are good, my heart is giving and when I love, I love completely.
You kindness challenge for the week is to love your life. Tell people you love them. Talk to random strangers. Do things that are out of your comfort zone. Make some awesome memories. Live your life with no regrets. Take your life and make it the best story ever! Don’t waste a moment, love in all forms is just too precious.
