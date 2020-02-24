‘As the world fights to figure everything out, I’ll be holding doors for strangers, letting people cut in front of me in traffic, saying good morning, keeping babies entertained in grocery lines, stopping to talk to someone who is lonely, being patient with sales clerks, smiling at a passerby. Why? Because I will not stand idly by and live in a world where love is invisible. Join me in showing kindness, understanding, and judging less. Be kind to a stranger, give grace to friends who are having a bad day, be forgiving of yourself – today and every day. Be the change, Be the light, start today and never stop,” [Anonymous].
A friend posted this on Facebook today and it was just perfect for this weeks column. Can you imagine if we all thought and acted like this? Just Wow! What an impact this would make on our community, in the world. We can’t control others, we can control how we respond to life, we are the only ones who control how we think and act each day. Theodore Roosevelt once said, “Nothing worth having comes easy.” It’s not always easy to show kindness but kindness shown, no matter how small is ever not worth doing. Never underestimate the power of a simple kindness like a smile, a kind word, taking the time to listen to someone. They all have the potential to turn a life around, to make someones day just a little brighter.
My daughter, Jessica, shared a kindness that was shown to her today. Her daughter, Hayley, came home sick from school Friday and has been diagnosed with the flu and ear infection and pink eye. My daughter struggles to hold down two jobs, run a household for three and a very needy but loving dog. She’s dealing with family issues, grieving for her father and so much more. She’s worried first and foremost about her daughter, and secondly her two jobs having being gone for days now and to top this all off she’s showing signs of the flu today. Then out of the blue one of her daughters friends stops by the house and drops off a snack basket and card for Hayley. Her daughters friend was worried about her and wanted to lift her spirits so she went out in the rain and showed kindness to her friend, and at such a young age! Wow! My granddaughter has been so miserable but tonight my daughter and her are smiling and feeling the love of a good friend. So simple, so kind.
The kindness we show others says so much about who we are. Who are you? Your kindness challenge for the week is to do what Hayley’s friend did. With so many people sick right now certainly there is someone you can take a snack basket to or offer to run to the store for them for more medicine, Vicks, chicken soup and Kleenex, whatever they need. Sean and I got sick at the same time and not wanting to go out and get anyone else sick, let alone not feeling up to it, we sure loved our friends who offered to drop something off for us. Love and kindness go hand in hand, kind of like illness and chicken soup. Spread love and kindness not germs! My new motto for the flu season! Take care everyone, stay healthy.
