New Year resolutions: notice the little things, take pictures, keep a journal, eat lots of veggies and fruits, exercise, stop procrastinating, walk daily, de-clutter my life, be honest with myself and others. Sound familiar?
“What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year,” Vern McLellan.
So set your priorities, then do them! Easier said than done. I’d rather take this advice: “Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, realize it. Life is a challenge, meet it. Life is a duty, complete it. Life is a game, play it. Life is a promise, fulfill it. Life is sorrow, overcome it. Life is a song, sing it. Life is a struggle, accept it. Life is a tragedy, confront it. Life is an adventure, dare it. Life is luck, make it. Life is too precious, do not destroy it. Life is life, fight for it,” Mother Teresa.
It’s okay to have New Year resolutions but making life changes is truly a commitment that lasts. I no longer make New Year resolutions, I make daily and lifelong resolutions. This year my daily resolution is to stay positive each and every day. Just saying this out loud seems daunting and unattainable but that’s what makes it so challenging. And who doesn’t like a good challenge, right? Well, I’ll keep you posted on how that’s going as the year progresses. Why does it seem so easy to slip into the gloom and doom attitude? Social media and the news at times certainly enhance these feelings but I’m determined to find the good in each day. Will you join me?
I’m not saying one should stick their head in the sand and not realize that there are things that are harmful, negative, and at times downright catastrophic but with each negative, there is a positive. Seek it and you shall find it.
There are so many things in life that we cannot control. Your kindness challenge for the week is to analyze those negatives and see how you can turn them into positives. You know what they say about the world giving you lemons, make lemonade, right? Sweeten that lemonade by sharing this positive energy with loved ones. The glass is half full. I will embrace 2022 with optimism and when I slip I will turn to my friends and family for support.
“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence,” Unknown.
We’ve got this. Lookout 2022, we are in control of how we respond to the world and we are embracing the new year with hope and confidence. End each day on a happy note, add a prayer of thanks, and ask for strength for the new day.
