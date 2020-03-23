Being home, like many of us, I've spent more time on social media. I've heard fear, anger and worry in many of the posts I read. This is to be expected. We must channel these negative feelings, they won't help. We have to take this seriously but not overreact. I am encouraged because I'm actually reading and hearing more kindness with each passing day. Kindness being shown to each other and in so many ways that I know when we let the positive, the love and the kindness overpower the negative then we will survive and we will be stronger.
“Life is not about how you survive the storm, it's about how you dance in the rain,” Unknown.
There are stories of people asking their neighbors and friends if they need anything. They are running errands, getting groceries, prescriptions and the like for their neighbors, friends and families. I've heard of mother's who are worried because they can't find formula for their babies, then someone orders them some and it is shipped to their home. Personally we've lost half our income and a dear friend brought us groceries so we wouldn't worry so much about how we would get through the rest of the month. I've heard of parents sharing ideas for how to keep their children happy, occupied and not scared while they embrace homeschooling and quality family time. One story was especially touching of an individual that noticed an elderly couple in a store parking lot looking confused and worried. They were trying to decide which one of them was going to go into the store, expose themselves, and get the things they needed. They didn't need much and a kind soul went into the store for them. Simple things like a man offering me a cart that he just disinfected, then he did one for himself and we were able to get the things we needed with some sense of security. And then to help bring a smile, a friend hung a heart on my door just to let me know that she was thinking of me and cared. Phone calls, text messages are blowing up my phone. This is amazing!
These acts of giving and kindness are the things that keep me from totally freaking out. I have family that need me to stay calm, to respond to this pandemic with reason and hope that all will be well. I have to stay positive, I have to keep the faith and stay strong. I'm working from home trying to stay on top of the current pertinent information that I can share with my community to keep them safe, to share where they can go to get help and support as we all struggle through these times together. I have to work on a plan of action to help us recover from this in our personal lives, at work and in our community but I am not alone. We are in this TOGETHER and when I spend time reading acts of kindness on social media it keeps that hope alive. It fortifies my heart and my belief in the human race. I pray constantly for our leaders our medical and emergency crews and our businesses that are staying open to provide us with the things we need. I pray for those that are ill their families and those that we have already lost. I pray for those that are alone at home with no one to share their worries and concerns. Loneliness and worry can be devastating especially for the elderly. Your kindness challenge for the week is to call someone you know is alone. Check in with them by text or phone on a regular basis. They may have to be physically alone right now but not emotionally, don't forget them.
Remember: “Lonely is not being alone, it's the feeling that no one cares,” Unknown.
We have a long road ahead of us. We don't know how long this will last or how bad it will get but we do know how we have to act to get through this. We have to stay positive, we have to stay strong, we have to be kind and above all we have to spread love – not germs, stay home! “And once the storm is over you won't remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won't even be sure, whether the storm is really over. But one things is certain: "When you come out of the storm, you won't be the same person who walked in. That's what this storm's all about.” Haruki Murakami.
