I had in my head what I wanted to write about this week then tragedy hit and my mind can't focus on anything else. A good friend unexpectedly lost her husband.
I heard the news during a gig my husband had and it took everything I had to not completely break down when he sang the song “Broken Halos” by Chris Stapleton.
Part of the lyrics say, “Don't go looking for the reasons, Don't go asking Jesus why? We're not meant to know the answers, they belong to the by and by.”
We are born, we live, we die. Those we leave behind grieve, they do ask why, it's the shock, it's not wanting to accept what just happened. We all know days like this will happen, one day, just not today is our hope. We are never ready.
John Mark Green said, “Words seem so feeble in moments like these. Life is so precious, and death such a thief. The depth of your pain I cannot comprehend, but I'll stand alongside you in the darkness, my friend. Love is a bond that death cannot part. Gone from your arms, but still held in your heart.”
I stopped by my friend's home, she wasn't there, but her Mother was. We shared our shock, our concern for her daughter and for the days ahead. I know we all have a purpose here and our time is limited. Some have more than others.
We tell ourselves to live life to the fullest every day. Never go to bed angry, tell your loved ones you love them every day, and cherish each moment but the loss is still such a shock. Love will be the answer in the days to come. Love is stronger than death. Love can never be taken away from us. Our memories will sustain us, and our friends and family will support and encourage us to go on. “Grief is just love with no place to go.” Unknown.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to pray for those who have loved and lost. Pray that they find the strength to go on and fulfill their purpose until they are once again in the arms of their loved ones. We all will or have experienced this profound loss.
We will all struggle to console someone, to find the right words to say to help bring them comfort, to this I say just love them. Be there and love them the best way that you can and know that our loved ones never really leave us. Just look to your heart, they are there.
