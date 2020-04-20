Gov. Asa Hutchinson at his Monday news conference on novel coronavirus response continues to encourage caution as the state moves toward its hoped-for May 4 easing of restrictions put in place in response to the disease.
The governor was joined by Secretary, Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith as well as Director of the Division of Children & Family Services Mischa Martin, and Arkansas First Lady Susan Hutchinson.
Topics, other than the overall reminder of caution, was the spike in infection numbers due to testing in state prisons, and the impact the pandemic response is having on children and families in the state.
Arkansas had 10,923 infections as of Monday afternoon, with five additional hospitalizations, bringing that number up to 93. Forty-two in the state have died as a result of the disease and 749 have recovered.
The 10,923 infections, a single-day spike of 142 new infections, includes 117 infections found as a result of testing at Cummins prison. Testing began at Cummins prison last week after an outbreak of what was identified as COVID-19 in a high-security barracks there. Tests from that group have been run through the VA hospitals testing lab, which is not connected to the state lab, in turn requiring manual entry of the results which become part of the state calculations.
Without using the Cummins number in calculations, the state is actually showing an overall plateau of infections, Hutchinson said.
The governor also presented statistics that Arkansas is doing well in testing as a percent of population compared to other states based on a national survey. From that point the discussion became what still needs to be done. The goal, the governor said, was to expand beyond the contact tracing currently in place and into a “more broad surveillance testing” of Arkansans. This would require better access to commercial labs and a more robust infrastructure.
Hutchinson, at Saturday’s press conference, presented an Abbott Labs testing machine which the state wanted to use to speed testing throughput, but did not yet have the required test kits needed to use that machine.
Hutchinson said he and Smith were meeting with state labs and hospitals Tuesday in order to develop a plan for greater testing access.
Hutchinson also said he had been on an extended phone call with Vice President Mike Pence and his team earlier today, the “big topic” being testing and what resources are available.
Both Hutchinson and Smith had said in news conferences over the past week, including Friday’s where the hoped-for May 4 date for easing restrictions was announced, would require accurate numbers, in turn reflecting broad testing.
“We’re fighting this virus every day,” Hutchinson said.
The goal remained to lift restrictions somewhat on May 4, with the cautionary note that nobody should assume the easing of restrictions meant it was not still important to wear masks, practice social distancing, or do the other things required in the public health response.
“We will keep those social restrictions in place. We just want to go back to more employment and more business activity,” Hutchinson said.
Specifics on lifting restrictions were not given. Hutchinson said this was pending the first meeting of the Economic Recovery Task Force, due to take place Tuesday.
The task force was announced Saturday and is chaired by Stuart Walton.
Relative to this Hutchinson asked Smith to speak to the question when grandparents and grandchildren would be able to enjoy visits at the pre-pandemic level. Hutchinson added that his recent visits with his own grandchildren required practicing social distancing.
Smith then spoke to the problem of grandchildren and grandparents in contact being two-fold. The first being grandparents were in a vulnerable age group, the second being young children are at a high risk for spreading the disease, due to not having social distancing discipline, and more likely at be asymptomatic. Because of this, he said, “Physical contact between vulnerable adults and children is something in [the federal] Opening Up America plan for Phase III of Phase III -plus.”
Arkansas’s proposed opening up May 4 is under Phase I of the plan.
Smith also encouraged physicians to now do more testing for COVID-19 of any patients who had systems.
“If you have someone who has symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please, have a test,” Smith said.
First Lady Susan Hutchinson spoke as April was Child Abuse Awareness month, and has been in Arkansas since 1983. This year would not have the usual rallies and fundraisers as have marked the month in the past, she said. Despite this, and despite the pandemic, maltreatment of children and teens continues. She then reminded that the state Child Abuse Hotline was staffed 24/7 at 1-844-SAVE-A-CHILD.
Martin also spoke to what her agency continued to undertake, including providing services to approximately 3,500 families since the pandemic emergency was declared. Part of the problem in the current environment, she said, was that children are not being seen by professionals as often as they would normally be during more conventional times. She asked for the public to help fill the gap by keeping an eye out and being willing to call if they suspect abuse.
Since the start of the pandemic emergency, the agency has received 3,148 calls to the child abuse hotline, a 58% activity jump from pre-pandemic levels, Martin said.
